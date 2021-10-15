Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

