Bank of America Begins Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.
Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.