Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

