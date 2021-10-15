Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 66,024 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.41% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL opened at $45.43 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $973.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

