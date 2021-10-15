Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,900 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 1,977.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Shares of INSP opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $264.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

