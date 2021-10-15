Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVXY. Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 539,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 186,971 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $59.79 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

