Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Gentherm stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

