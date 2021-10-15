Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 200,910 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 913.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,308 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 477.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 218,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

