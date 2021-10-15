Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.38

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$132.38 and last traded at C$132.30, with a volume of 648775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$138.87.

The company has a market cap of C$85.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$128.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$124.12.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5252636 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75. Also, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

