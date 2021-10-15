Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $13,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.49 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

