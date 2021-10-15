Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 21,243 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $11,023,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJW. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

