Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,604 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $45.40.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

