Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,133 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of AXIS Capital worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS opened at $51.13 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

