Barclays Raises Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 995

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,169.60 ($15.28).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.48. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 672.50 ($8.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.49.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

