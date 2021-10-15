Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.53% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 27,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

