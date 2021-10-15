Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Shares of BNED stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $564.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.