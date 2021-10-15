Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

