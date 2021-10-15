Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.
Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.95.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
