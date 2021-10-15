Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.3 days.

Barratt Developments stock remained flat at $$9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

