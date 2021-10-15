Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 306,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,523,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after buying an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.