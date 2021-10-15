Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Earns BUY Rating from UBS Group

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ABX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.53.

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.20. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$22.30 and a 52-week high of C$38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

