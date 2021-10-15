Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.56

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.30 ($0.21). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 79,684 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Base Resources from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Base Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.53. The company has a market capitalization of £192.02 million and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.