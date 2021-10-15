Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 104,404 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,404 shares during the period. Bright Lights Acquisition makes up about 0.8% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,659. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.