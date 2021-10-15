Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 110,732 Shares of Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.48% of Class Acceleration worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Class Acceleration alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLAS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,792. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Class Acceleration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class Acceleration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.