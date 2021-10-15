Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys 129,492 Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,492 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $120,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

TVAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,515,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.