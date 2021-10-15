Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 252,275 Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 252,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

LCA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,111. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

