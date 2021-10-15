Basso Capital Management L.P. Sells 781,847 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,847 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in East Stone Acquisition were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,054,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. increased its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,499,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSC remained flat at $$10.20 on Friday. 1,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,635. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

