Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLSPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,513,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSPU remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

