BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,098 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.8% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.09% of BCE worth $39,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $51.51. 26,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,027. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

