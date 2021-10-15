Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.09. Morgan Stanley now has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 53,755 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

