Beer Money Market Cap Reaches $326,986.68 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $326,986.68 and approximately $304.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00208711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00093266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,539,548 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

