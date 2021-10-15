Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €109.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €81.90 ($96.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

