Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFSUF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

