Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.42% from the stock’s previous close.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,057 shares of company stock worth $5,341,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.