Berenberg Bank Raises Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 1,965

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LIO opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,245.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,875.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45).

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($61,797.75). Also, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

