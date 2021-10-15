Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 757.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 679.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.77. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.51).

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

