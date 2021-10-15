Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.85 on Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $196,949.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00069998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00108402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.89 or 0.99066637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.32 or 0.06158181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

