Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 40.6% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

