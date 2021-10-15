BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,037,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

