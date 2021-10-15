BIDR (BIDR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.46 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $47.46 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00109737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,887.99 or 0.99123204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.75 or 0.06169172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002595 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

