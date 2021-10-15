BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $108.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,658 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in BigCommerce by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

