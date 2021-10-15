Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75.
AOSL opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
