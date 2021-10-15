Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75.

AOSL opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $828.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.