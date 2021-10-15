BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Down 75.7% in September

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ BHTG opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BHTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioHiTech Global in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter worth $458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 124.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 141.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 500,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 102.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.