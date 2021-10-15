BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $60.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.83.

A number of research firms have commented on BLFS. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 3,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,282 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,983 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.