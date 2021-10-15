Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

