BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.36.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $250.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.13. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

