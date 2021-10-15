BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $272.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.36.

Shares of BNTX opened at $250.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNTech (BNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.