Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Down 72.2% in September

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $6.93 on Friday. Biophytis has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

