BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $102.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,006. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $804.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,359,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 132,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

