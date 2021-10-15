Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIREF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 62,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

