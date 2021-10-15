Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $25,487.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $192.56 or 0.00313846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.95 or 0.01016950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00282032 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00038334 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002341 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

