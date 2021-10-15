BitGreen (BITG) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00090718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.40 or 0.00386747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012843 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00034617 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.